Who's Playing

Hawaii @ UC Davis

Current Records: Hawaii 16-6; UC Davis 13-9

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Hawaii Warriors will be on the road. Hawaii and the UC Davis Aggies will face off in a Big West battle at 9 p.m. ET Thursday at University Credit Union Center. The Warriors will be strutting in after a win while UC Davis will be stumbling in from a defeat.

It was a close one, but on Sunday Hawaii sidestepped the Cal State Bakersfield Roadrunners for a 72-69 victory.

UC Davis lost a heartbreaker to the Long Beach State Beach when they met last March, and they left with a heavy heart again on Saturday. UC Davis fell in a 75-72 heartbreaker.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Hawaii is expected to win a tight contest. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with the Warriors, who are 6-7 against the spread.

Hawaii was able to grind out a solid victory over UC Davis in the teams' previous meeting last December, winning 74-66. The rematch might be a little tougher for Hawaii since the squad won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9 p.m. ET Where: University Credit Union Center -- Davis, California

University Credit Union Center -- Davis, California Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $23.10

Odds

The Warriors are a slight 1-point favorite against the Aggies, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Aggies as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

