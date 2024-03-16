The No. 2 seed UC Davis Aggies (20-12) will try to secure their spot in the NCAA Tournament field when they face the No. 4 seed Long Beach State Beach (20-14) in the 2024 Big West Tournament title game on Saturday night. UC Davis closed the regular season with a three-game winning streak, and it advanced to the championship with a 68-65 win over No. 3 seed Hawaii in the semifinals. LBSU lost five straight games to finish the regular season, but it has bounced back with victories over No. 5 seed UC Riverside and No. 1 seed UC Irvine in the conference tournament. These teams split their regular-season series, with the road team winning on both occasions.

Tipoff is set for 9:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada. UC Davis is favored by 2 points in the latest UC Davis vs. LBSU odds, while the over/under is 143.5 points.

UC Davis vs. LBSU spread: UC Davis -2

UC Davis vs. LBSU over/under: 143.5 points

UC Davis vs. LBSU money line: UC Davis -132, LBSU +111

Why UC Davis can cover

UC Davis generated momentum at the end of the regular season, winning three straight games to earn the No. 3 seed in the conference tournament. One of those victories came on the road as a 2-point underdog at LBSU, as senior guard Kane Milling had 24 points and five rebounds. The Aggies advanced to the Big West Tournament title game with a 68-65 win over Hawaii on Friday, covering the spread as 2-point favorites.

Senior guard Elijah Pepper, who leads UC Davis with 20.7 points and 4.5 rebounds per game, finished with 25 points on 10 of 23 shooting against Hawaii. Milling added 14 points and seven rebounds, while junior guard Ty Johnson was also in double figures with 12 points. UC Davis is 10-5 in its last 15 games against LBSU, which has only covered the spread once in its last six games.

Why LBSU can cover

LBSU was a streaky team in the regular season, winning five consecutive games in February before dropping its final five games of the campaign. The Beach have recovered when the stakes have been the highest, opening the conference tournament with an 86-67 win over UC Riverside as 3-point favorites. Junior forward Lassina Traore posted a double-double with 21 points and 11 rebounds, shooting 8 of 10 from the floor.

Sophomore guard AJ George added 21 points off the bench, while junior forward Aboubacar Traore notched a triple-double with 12 points, 11 rebounds and 13 assists. The Beach sprung an upset as 7.5-point underdogs against UC Irvine on Friday, as Aboubacar Traore had 20 points, eight rebounds and seven assists. They have covered the spread in eight of their last 12 games against UC Davis. See which team to pick here.

How to make UC Davis vs. LBSU picks

