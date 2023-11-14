The North Dakota State Bison will face off against the UC Davis Aggies on Tuesday afternoon in a neutral-site matchup. Both teams are 2-1 overall but enter this matchup off losses. The Bison fell 89-60 to Creighton on Saturday, while the Aggies loss 78-65 to Montana on Sunday.

Tip-off is at 4 p.m. ET at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula, Mont. The Aggies are favored by 5 points in the latest UC Davis vs. North Dakota State odds, and the over/under is 149.5 points.

UC Davis vs. North Dakota State spread: UC Davis -5

UC Davis vs. North Dakota State over/under: 149.5 points

UC Davis vs. North Dakota State money line: UC Davis: +138, North Dakota State: -165

What to know about North Dakota State

It's hard to win when your shooting is a whole 19.4% worse than the opposition, a fact the Bison found out the hard way on Saturday. They took a serious blow against the Bluejays, falling 89-60. North Dakota State has not had much luck with Creighton recently, as the team's come up short the last two times they've met.

Despite the loss, the Bison got a solid performance out of Damari Wheeler-Thomas, who earned 15 points. However, he was the only player in double-figures for ND St. Leading score Boden Skunberg was held to just four points but is averaging 15.3 points per game this season. He made the 2023 All-Summit Tournament team and averaged 15.1 points with 5.3 rebounds a year ago.

What you need to know about UC Davis

Meanwhile, the Aggies came up short against the Grizzlies on Sunday and fell 78-65. Elijah Pepper led the losing squad with 23 points, but the rest of UC Davis' starting lineup combined for just 25 points. The team did get a nice contribution off the bench from Leo DeBruhl, who had 11 points, three assists, two rebounds and two steals.

Pepper is a three-time All-Big West selection who led the conference with 22.5 PPG last season. Scoring isn't a problem for the Aggies as they finished second in the conference in scoring a year ago, but they also ranked eighth of 11 teams in points allowed. Part of the problem thus far for the Aggies has been their carelessness with the ball and giving extra possessions to the opponent, as UC Davis' 18 turnovers per game are 13th-most in college basketball. See which team to pick here.

