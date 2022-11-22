Who's Playing

Sacramento State @ UC Davis

Current Records: Sacramento State 3-1; UC Davis 3-1

What to Know

The UC Davis Aggies and the Sacramento State Hornets are even-steven against one another since November of 2015 (3-3-1), but not for long. UC Davis has the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Hornets at 10:30 p.m. ET Nov. 22 at Golden 1 Center. Both teams looked pretty sloppy on the offensive side of the ball the last time they faced off, scoring just zero points combined.

UC Davis didn't have too much trouble with the Arkansas State Red Wolves at home this past Friday as they won 75-60.

Meanwhile, Sacramento State strolled past the California Merced Bobcats with points to spare this past Friday, taking the game 58-43.

The wins brought UC Davis up to 3-1 and Sacramento State to 3-1. The Aggies are 1-1 after wins this season, the Hornets 2-0.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

UC Davis and Sacramento State both have three wins in their last seven games.