The UC San Diego Tritons look to win their second game in a row when they battle the UC Davis Aggies in a Big West Conference matchup on Monday. The Tritons (9-18, 4-11 Big West), who are coming off a 75-62 win over Cal State Northridge on Saturday, are 5-8 in road games this season. The Aggies (15-12, 8-7), who dropped a 78-76 decision at UC Irvine on Saturday, are 8-3 on their home court. UC Davis defeated UC San Diego 78-70 in the first meeting on Jan. 16. UC Davis has not lost a conference game by more than 10 points this season, and have lost four by five points or less.

Tipoff from the University Credit Union Center in Davis, Calif., is set for 6 p.m. ET. UC Davis leads the all-time series 5-3, but UC San Diego holds a 2-1 series edge in games played in Davis. The Aggies are 8.5-point favorites in the latest UC San Diego vs. UC Davis odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 142. Before locking in any UC Davis vs. UC San Diego picks, you need to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer simulation model.

Now, here are several college basketball betting lines and trends for UC San Diego vs. UC Davis:

UC San Diego vs. UC Davis spread: UC Davis -8.5

UC San Diego vs. UC Davis over/under: 142 points

UC San Diego vs. UC Davis money line: UC San Diego +320, UC Davis -420

UCSD: The Tritons are 4-0 against the spread in their last four road games

UCD: The Aggies are 13-3 ATS in their last 16 Monday games

Why UC Davis can cover

The Aggies are led by junior guard Elijah Pepper, who is averaging 22.1 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals per game. He is coming off four consecutive 30-plus-point games in a row, including three of 32. Pepper has scored at least 10 points in 24 of 26 games, including 20 or more points 16 times, and 30 or more six times. In the first meeting at UC San Diego, he scored 20 points, grabbed seven rebounds and dished out six assists.

Sophomore guard Ty Johnson averages 15.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.8 steals per game. He scored 17 points and grabbed seven boards in the first meeting with UC San Diego. Johnson has reached double-figure scoring in 21 games, including a pair of 32-point outings. The last came in a 75-72 loss at Long Beach State on Jan. 28.

Why UC San Diego can cover

Junior guard Bryce Pope powers the Tritons. He is averaging 18.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.3 steals per game. He is connecting on 42.9% of his field goals and 77.3% of his free throws. In the first meeting with UC Davis, he scored 18 points, while grabbing four rebounds and dishing out three assists. He is coming off a 24-point and eight-rebound effort on Saturday against Cal State Northridge.

Sophomore forward Francis Nwaokorie has scored in double figures in six consecutive games, and has posted a pair of double-doubles on the year. He scored 26 points and grabbed 14 rebounds in a 112-110 triple-overtime loss to Long Beach State on Jan. 21. He scored 10 points and grabbed 12 rebounds in an 81-76 win over Bethesda on Dec. 2. For the season, he is averaging 12.2 points, seven rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.1 steals per game.

