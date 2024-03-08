Halftime Report

Who's Playing

Cal Poly Mustangs @ UC Irvine Anteaters

Current Records: Cal Poly 4-26, UC Irvine 21-8

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for UC Irvine. They and the Cal Poly Mustangs will face off in a Big West battle at 10:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Bren Events Center. The timing is sure in UC Irvine's favor as the team sits on 13 straight wins at home (dating back to last season) while Cal Poly has not had much luck on the away from home, with 14 straight road losses.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 17.7% better than the opposition, a fact UC Irvine proved on Saturday. They put the hurt on the Beach with a sharp 82-61 victory.

Meanwhile, the Mustangs couldn't handle the Roadrunners on Saturday and fell 68-56.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Cal Poly struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. They are winless (0-4) when they can't control their own glass like that.

The Anteaters are on a roll lately: they've won 15 of their last 18 matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 21-8 record this season. As for the Mustangs, their defeat dropped their record down to 4-26.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: UC Irvine hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 77.4 points per game. It's a different story for Cal Poly, though, as they've been averaging only 62.7 points per game. The only thing between UC Irvine and another offensive beatdown is Cal Poly. Will they be able to keep them contained?

UC Irvine beat Cal Poly 73-59 when the teams last played back in February. Does UC Irvine have another victory up their sleeve, or will Cal Poly turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

UC Irvine is a big 22.5-point favorite against Cal Poly, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Anteaters as a 23-point favorite.

The over/under is 138 points.

Series History

UC Irvine has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Cal Poly.