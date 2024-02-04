Halftime Report
Only one more half stands between UC Irvine and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Hawaii 45-28.
UC Irvine entered the matchup having won three straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it four, or will Hawaii step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.
Who's Playing
Hawaii Warriors @ UC Irvine Anteaters
Current Records: Hawaii 12-10, UC Irvine 16-6
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, February 3, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Bren Events Center -- Irvine, California
- Ticket Cost: $18.00
What to Know
We've got another exciting Big West matchup on schedule as the UC Irvine Anteaters and the Hawaii Warriors are set to tip at 10:00 p.m. ET on February 3rd at Bren Events Center. UC Irvine will be looking to keep their nine-game home win streak (dating back to last season) alive.
Last Thursday, the Anteaters were able to grind out a solid victory over the Mustangs, taking the game 73-59. The over/under was set at 132.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.
Meanwhile, the Warriors earned a 76-68 victory over the Titans on Thursday. The win made it back-to-back wins for Hawaii.
The Anteaters are on a roll lately: they've won nine of their last ten matches, which provided a nice bump to their 16-6 record this season. As for the Warriors, their win ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 12-10.
As for their game on Saturday, UC Irvine is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by eight points. This contest will be their 11th straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 5-5 against the spread).
UC Irvine was able to grind out a solid win over the Warriors in their previous matchup back in January, winning 60-50. Will UC Irvine repeat their success, or do the Warriors have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
UC Irvine is a big 8-point favorite against Hawaii, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 8-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is set at 134 points.
Series History
UC Irvine has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Hawaii.
- Jan 12, 2024 - UC Irvine 60 vs. Hawaii 50
- Feb 25, 2023 - Hawaii 72 vs. UC Irvine 67
- Jan 19, 2023 - UC Irvine 76 vs. Hawaii 68
- Feb 19, 2022 - UC Irvine 77 vs. Hawaii 52
- Jan 13, 2022 - Hawaii 72 vs. UC Irvine 56
- Jan 30, 2021 - Hawaii 62 vs. UC Irvine 61
- Jan 29, 2021 - UC Irvine 53 vs. Hawaii 51
- Feb 16, 2020 - UC Irvine 70 vs. Hawaii 63
- Jan 11, 2020 - UC Irvine 74 vs. Hawaii 60
- Feb 09, 2019 - UC Irvine 67 vs. Hawaii 56