Who's Playing
Hawaii Warriors @ UC Irvine Anteaters
Current Records: Hawaii 12-7, UC Irvine 17-3
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Bren Events Center -- Irvine, California
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $3.00
What to Know
We've got another exciting Big West matchup on schedule as the UC Irvine Anteaters and the Hawaii Warriors are set to tip at 10:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Bren Events Center. The Anteaters will be looking to keep their 19-game home win streak dating back to last season alive.
UC Irvine is probably headed into the matchup with a chip on their shoulder considering UC Riverside just ended the team's seven-game winning streak on Thursday. They fell to the Highlanders 84-80. The Anteaters didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.
Meanwhile, Hawaii didn't have quite enough to beat UC Davis on Thursday and fell 68-66. The over/under was set at 133.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.
Even though they lost, Hawaii smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds. The team's really been improving in that area: they've now improved their offensive rebound total in three consecutive matches.
UC Irvine's loss ended a four-game streak of away wins and brought them to 17-3. As for Hawaii, their defeat dropped their record down to 12-7.
Looking forward, UC Irvine is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 11 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a five game streak of covering the spread when playing as the favorites at home.
UC Irvine took their win against Hawaii when the teams last played back in February of 2024 by a conclusive 93-68. Will UC Irvine repeat their success, or does Hawaii have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
UC Irvine is a big 11-point favorite against Hawaii, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Anteaters as a 10.5-point favorite.
The over/under is 138.5 points.
Series History
UC Irvine has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Hawaii.
- Feb 03, 2024 - UC Irvine 93 vs. Hawaii 68
- Jan 12, 2024 - UC Irvine 60 vs. Hawaii 50
- Feb 25, 2023 - Hawaii 72 vs. UC Irvine 67
- Jan 19, 2023 - UC Irvine 76 vs. Hawaii 68
- Feb 19, 2022 - UC Irvine 77 vs. Hawaii 52
- Jan 13, 2022 - Hawaii 72 vs. UC Irvine 56
- Jan 30, 2021 - Hawaii 62 vs. UC Irvine 61
- Jan 29, 2021 - UC Irvine 53 vs. Hawaii 51
- Feb 16, 2020 - UC Irvine 70 vs. Hawaii 63
- Jan 11, 2020 - UC Irvine 74 vs. Hawaii 60