Who's Playing

Occidental Tigers @ UC Irvine Anteaters

Current Records: Occidental 0-0, UC Irvine 2-1

How To Watch

What to Know

The UC Irvine Anteaters will host the Occidental Tigers to start their respective NCAA Basketball runs. Tip off is scheduled at 10:00 p.m. ET on November 17th at Bren Events Center.

Friday's matchup is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Occidental were smashing the glass last season, having averaged 26 rebounds per game. However, it's not like UC Irvine struggles in that department as they've been even better at 36.7 per game.

Looking back to last season, Occidental finished on the wrong side of .500 (0-1), but they'll be hoping to turn things around this year. On the other hand, UC Irvine had a phenomenal run, finishing with a superb 22-10 record.