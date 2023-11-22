2nd Quarter Report

While it's still early, UC Irvine have snagged the advantage as far as turning over is concerned (they have 14, Pepperdine has 11), and that's helped them to a lead. UC Irvine has a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Pepperdine 76-60. UC Irvine has been led by Derin Saran, who has posted 16 points along with 8 rebounds.

UC Irvine entered the contest having won four straight and they're just zero halves away from another. Will they make it five, or will Pepperdine step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Pepperdine Waves @ UC Irvine Anteaters

Current Records: Pepperdine 3-2, UC Irvine 3-1

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 8:45 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 8:45 p.m. ET Where: Dollar Loan Center -- Henderson, Nevada

Dollar Loan Center -- Henderson, Nevada Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Pepperdine has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will face off against the UC Irvine Anteaters at 8:45 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Dollar Loan Center. Pepperdine might want some stickum for this matchup since the team gave up 17 turnovers on Friday.

On Friday, the Waves couldn't handle the Rebels and fell 82-68.

Michael Ajayi put forth a good effort for the losing side as he dropped a double-double on 31 points and 12 rebounds. Ajayi is absolutely dominating the rebound category: he's posted at least ten every time he's taken the court this season. Less helpful for Pepperdine was Malik Moore's abysmal 0-6 three-point shooting.

Even though they lost, Pepperdine were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as UNLV only pulled down five.

Meanwhile, UC Irvine entered their tilt with Occidental with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. The Anteaters steamrolled past the Tigers 111-51 at home.

The Waves bumped their record down to 3-2 with that loss, which was their third straight at home. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 80.0 points per game. As for the Anteaters, their victory bumped their record up to 3-1.

Pepperdine is hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Pepperdine have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38 rebounds per game. However, it's not like UC Irvine struggles in that department as they've been even better at 38.8 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

UC Irvine is a solid 6-point favorite against Pepperdine, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 148 points.

Series History

Pepperdine has won 3 out of their last 4 games against UC Irvine.

Nov 19, 2022 - Pepperdine 64 vs. UC Irvine 55

Nov 20, 2021 - UC Irvine 82 vs. Pepperdine 48

Nov 25, 2020 - Pepperdine 86 vs. UC Irvine 72

Nov 09, 2019 - Pepperdine 77 vs. UC Irvine 73

