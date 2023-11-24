Who's Playing

Rice Owls @ UC Irvine Anteaters

Current Records: Rice 1-4, UC Irvine 5-1

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 4:15 p.m. ET

Where: Dollar Loan Center -- Henderson, Nevada

Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The UC Irvine Anteaters are on the road again on Friday and play against the Rice Owls at 4:15 p.m. ET on November 24th at Dollar Loan Center. UC Irvine will be strutting in after a victory while Rice will be stumbling in from a loss.

Last Wednesday, the Anteaters earned a 77-71 win over the Rockets.

Meanwhile, Rice's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their fourth straight loss. There's no need to mince words: the Owls lost to the Lobos, and the Owls lost bad. The score wound up at 90-56. Rice didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Mekhi Mason, who scored 17 points. Travis Evee was another key contributor, scoring 15 points.

The Anteaters' victory bumped their season record to 5-1 while the Rockets' loss dropped theirs to 3-2.

UC Irvine is hoping to beat the odds on Friday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a three game streak of covering the spread when expected to win.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: UC Irvine have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Rice struggles in that department as they've been averaging 35.4 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

UC Irvine is a big 9.5-point favorite against Rice, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Anteaters as a 9-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 151.5 points.

