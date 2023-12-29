Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, UC Irvine looks much better today on their home court. They have jumped out to a quick 37-31 lead against UC Riverside.

If UC Irvine keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 8-5 in no time. On the other hand, UC Riverside will have to make due with a 5-8 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

UC Riverside Highlanders @ UC Irvine Anteaters

Current Records: UC Riverside 5-7, UC Irvine 7-5

How To Watch

What to Know

UC Irvine is 9-1 against UC Riverside since March of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. Both teams will face off in a Big West battle at 10:00 p.m. ET at Bren Events Center. The timing is sure in UC Irvine's favor as the squad sits on four straight wins at home (dating back to last season) while UC Riverside has not had much luck on the away from home, with six straight road losses.

Last Wednesday, the Anteaters couldn't handle the Lobos and fell 78-65.

Meanwhile, the stars were shining brightly for the Highlanders in a 82-67 win over the Vandals on Thursday.

The Anteaters have been struggling recently, as they've lost four of their last five contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 7-5 record this season. As for the Highlanders, their win bumped their record up to 5-7.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: UC Irvine have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38 rebounds per game. However, it's not like UC Riverside struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.2 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Looking ahead, UC Irvine is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 11 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last six times they've played UC Riverside.

Odds

UC Irvine is a big 11-point favorite against UC Riverside, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Anteaters as a 14.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 138.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

UC Irvine has won 9 out of their last 10 games against UC Riverside.