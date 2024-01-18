Who's Playing

UC San Diego Tritons @ UC Irvine Anteaters

Current Records: UC San Diego 11-6, UC Irvine 12-5

How To Watch

What to Know

UC San Diego is 1-6 against UC Irvine since November of 2015 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Thursday. Both teams will face off in a Big West battle at 10:00 p.m. ET at Bren Events Center. Each of these teams will be battling to keep a five-game winning streak alive.

Last Saturday, everything went the Tritons' way against the Mustangs as the Tritons made off with a 86-61 win.

Meanwhile, the Anteaters earned a 60-50 win over the Warriors on Friday. Despite the victory, that was the fewest points UC Irvine has scored all year.

UC Irvine got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Justin Hohn out in front who scored 12 points. Pierre Crockrell II was another key contributor, scoring 16 points.

The Tritons are on a roll lately: they've won six of their last seven matches, which provided a massive bump to their 11-6 record this season. As for the Anteaters, their win bumped their record up to 12-5.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the pair are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. UC San Diego hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 77.8 points per game. However, it's not like UC Irvine struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.9 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

UC San Diego is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last seven times they've played.

Odds

UC Irvine is a solid 5.5-point favorite against UC San Diego, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 139.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

UC Irvine has won 6 out of their last 7 games against UC San Diego.