Get ready for a Big West battle as the Cal Poly Mustangs and the UC Irvine Anteaters will face off at 10 p.m. ET Monday at Robert A. Mott Gym. Cal Poly is 7-21 overall and 6-8 at home, while UC Irvine is 19-8 overall and 7-5 on the road. UC Irvine has dominated the recent series, going 20-3 in the last 23 matchups, including a 1-point win on Feb. 9.

The Anteaters are favored by 11 points in the latest Cal Poly vs. UC Irvine odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 130.5.



Here are several college basketball odds for UC Irvine vs. Cal Poly:

Cal Poly vs. UC Irvine spread: Cal Poly +11

Cal Poly vs. UC Irvine over/under: 130.5 points

Cal Poly vs. UC Irvine money line: Cal Poly +400, UC Irvine -550

What you need to know about Cal Poly

The Mustangs found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 83-62 punch to the gut against the Cal State Fullerton Titans this past Saturday. Brantly Stevenson led the way for the losing side with 17 points, while Alimamy Koroma added 11 points off the bench.

It was the 15th straight defeat for Cal Poly, as it won its first Big West Conference game before losing the next 15. The Mustangs have one of the worst offensive units in the country, ranking 360th (out of 363 teams) in points per game (60.1). Koroma, with 10.2 points per game, is the only Mustang averaging in double-figures but three other players -- Stevenson, Chance Hunter and Trevon Taylor -- are averaging at least 9.0 PPG.

What you need to know about UC Irvine

Meanwhile, the UC Davis Aggies typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday the Anteaters proved too difficult a challenge. UC Irvine came out on top in a nail-biter against UC Davis, sneaking past 78-76.

UC Irvine's defense has lots to brag about, as it has been holding opponents to a field goal percentage of 39.7%, which places it 16th in college basketball. The team is also extremely efficient from deep on offense, ranking 21st in the nation with a 38.1% 3-point percentage. Dawson Baker leads UC Irvine with 15.2 points and DJ Davis puts up 14.7 points, giving the Anteaters two players in the top 10 of the Big West in scoring.

The model has simulated Cal Poly vs. UC Irvine 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Under.

