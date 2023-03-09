Who's Playing

Cal State Bakersfield @ UC Irvine

Regular Season Records: Cal State Bakersfield 11-21; UC Irvine 22-10

What to Know

The Cal State Bakersfield Roadrunners haven't won a contest against the UC Irvine Anteaters since Feb. 6 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Thursday. Cal State Bakersfield and UC Irvine are set to clash at 3 p.m. ET March 9 at Dollar Loan Center in the second round of the Big West Conference Tourney. Neither of these teams found much success offensively their last time out, scoring well below their season averages.

The Roadrunners earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing on Tuesday. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 51-47 victory over the Northridge Matadors. Guard Antavion Collum (16 points) was the top scorer for Cal State Bakersfield.

UC Irvine is hoping for another win. They were able to grind out a solid victory over Cal State Bakersfield this past Saturday, winning 52-44.

A pair of stats to keep an eye on: The Roadrunners have only been able to knock down 41.50% percent of their shots, which is the 26th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. The Anteaters' defense has more to brag about, as they they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 39.40%, which places them 11th in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 3 p.m. ET

Thursday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Dollar Loan Center -- Henderson, Nevada

Dollar Loan Center -- Henderson, Nevada TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

UC Irvine have won five out of their last six games against Cal State Bakersfield.