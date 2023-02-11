Who's Playing

California Riverside @ UC Irvine

Current Records: California Riverside 16-9; UC Irvine 16-8

What to Know

The UC Irvine Anteaters are 16-1 against the California Riverside Highlanders since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. The Anteaters and California Riverside will face off in a Big West battle at 10:30 p.m. ET at Bren Events Center. UC Irvine won both of their matches against the Highlanders last season (68-51 and 66-56) and is aiming for the same result this time around.

UC Irvine escaped with a win on Thursday against the Cal Poly Mustangs by the margin of a single free throw, 55-54.

Meanwhile, California Riverside bagged a 72-65 win over the UC Davis Aggies on Thursday.

UC Irvine is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

Their wins bumped the Anteaters to 16-8 and the Highlanders to 16-9. Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Bren Events Center -- Irvine, California

Bren Events Center -- Irvine, California TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $23.10

Odds

The Anteaters are a solid 7-point favorite against the Highlanders, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

UC Irvine have won 16 out of their last 17 games against California Riverside.