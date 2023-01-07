Who's Playing

Long Beach State @ UC Irvine

Current Records: Long Beach State 7-8; UC Irvine 9-5

What to Know

The Long Beach State Beach are on the road again Saturday and play against the UC Irvine Anteaters at 9 p.m. ET Jan. 7 at Bren Events Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Beach winning the first 73-67 at home and UC Irvine taking the second 77-72.

Long Beach State was able to grind out a solid victory over the Northridge Matadors on Thursday, winning 84-74.

Meanwhile, the Anteaters didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the UC Davis Aggies on Thursday, but they still walked away with an 88-83 win.

Long Beach State is expected to lose this next one by 7. Those who got lucky with them against the spread on Thursday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

Their wins bumped Long Beach State to 7-8 and UC Irvine to 9-5. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Beach and UC Irvine clash.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 9 p.m. ET

Bren Events Center -- Irvine, California

Bren Events Center -- Irvine, California Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $17.85

Odds

The Anteaters are a solid 7-point favorite against the Beach, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

UC Irvine have won 12 out of their last 17 games against Long Beach State.