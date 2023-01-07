Who's Playing
Long Beach State @ UC Irvine
Current Records: Long Beach State 7-8; UC Irvine 9-5
What to Know
The Long Beach State Beach are on the road again Saturday and play against the UC Irvine Anteaters at 9 p.m. ET Jan. 7 at Bren Events Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Beach winning the first 73-67 at home and UC Irvine taking the second 77-72.
Long Beach State was able to grind out a solid victory over the Northridge Matadors on Thursday, winning 84-74.
Meanwhile, the Anteaters didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the UC Davis Aggies on Thursday, but they still walked away with an 88-83 win.
Long Beach State is expected to lose this next one by 7. Those who got lucky with them against the spread on Thursday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.
Their wins bumped Long Beach State to 7-8 and UC Irvine to 9-5. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Beach and UC Irvine clash.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Bren Events Center -- Irvine, California
- Ticket Cost: $17.85
Odds
The Anteaters are a solid 7-point favorite against the Beach, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -112
Series History
UC Irvine have won 12 out of their last 17 games against Long Beach State.
- Feb 26, 2022 - UC Irvine 77 vs. Long Beach State 72
- Jan 22, 2022 - Long Beach State 73 vs. UC Irvine 67
- Mar 06, 2021 - UC Irvine 73 vs. Long Beach State 58
- Mar 05, 2021 - UC Irvine 71 vs. Long Beach State 68
- Feb 19, 2020 - UC Irvine 70 vs. Long Beach State 55
- Jan 22, 2020 - Long Beach State 63 vs. UC Irvine 56
- Mar 15, 2019 - UC Irvine 75 vs. Long Beach State 67
- Feb 02, 2019 - UC Irvine 82 vs. Long Beach State 80
- Jan 16, 2019 - Long Beach State 80 vs. UC Irvine 70
- Jan 31, 2018 - UC Irvine 75 vs. Long Beach State 68
- Jan 06, 2018 - UC Irvine 86 vs. Long Beach State 73
- Mar 10, 2017 - UC Irvine 62 vs. Long Beach State 57
- Feb 04, 2017 - Long Beach State 72 vs. UC Irvine 63
- Jan 04, 2017 - UC Irvine 82 vs. Long Beach State 67
- Mar 12, 2016 - Long Beach State 77 vs. UC Irvine 72
- Feb 24, 2016 - UC Irvine 90 vs. Long Beach State 67
- Jan 14, 2016 - UC Irvine 58 vs. Long Beach State 54