Who's Playing

UC Davis @ UC Irvine

Current Records: UC Davis 15-11; UC Irvine 18-8

What to Know

The UC Davis Aggies haven't won a contest against the UC Irvine Anteaters since March 3 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. UC Davis and UC Irvine will face off in a Big West battle at 4 p.m. ET at Bren Events Center. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Aggies had enough points to win and then some against the Northridge Matadors on Wednesday, taking their game 73-62.

Meanwhile, UC Irvine didn't have too much trouble with the Santa Barbara Gauchos on the road on Wednesday as they won 70-59.

UC Davis is expected to lose this next one by 7.5. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past three games, so buyers beware.

The wins brought UC Davis up to 15-11 and the Anteaters to 18-8. The Aggies are 7-7 after wins this season, UC Irvine 11-6.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Bren Events Center -- Irvine, California

Bren Events Center -- Irvine, California Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $12.10

Odds

The Anteaters are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Aggies, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

