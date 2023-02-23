Who's Playing

UC San Diego @ UC Irvine

Current Records: UC San Diego 9-19; UC Irvine 20-8

What to Know

Get ready for a Big West battle as the UC Irvine Anteaters and the UC San Diego Tritons will face off at 10 p.m. ET Thursday at Bren Events Center. UC Irvine is out to keep their five-game home win streak alive.

The Anteaters sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 59-56 win over the Cal Poly Mustangs on Monday. The overall outcome was to be expected, but Cal Poly made it more of a contest than the oddsmakers had predicted.

Meanwhile, UC San Diego came up short against the UC Davis Aggies on Monday, falling 76-66.

This next game looks promising for UC Irvine, who are favored by a full 13 points. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

UC Irvine's victory lifted them to 20-8 while UC San Diego's loss dropped them down to 9-19. We'll see if UC Irvine can repeat their recent success or if the Tritons bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET

Thursday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Bren Events Center -- Irvine, California

Bren Events Center -- Irvine, California Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $15.00

Odds

The Anteaters are a big 13-point favorite against the Tritons, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

UC Irvine have won all of the games they've played against UC San Diego in the last nine years.