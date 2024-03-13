Who's Playing

Cal-Baker. Roadrunners @ UC Riverside Highlanders

Current Records: Cal-Baker. 13-18, UC Riverside 15-17

What to Know

The UC Riverside Highlanders and the Cal-Baker. Roadrunners are set to clash at 9:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Dollar Loan Center in a Big West postseason contest. UC Riverside pulled off an upset win in their last outing, and are hoping to pull that off once more against the 2.5-point favorite Roadrunners.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you outrebound your opponent 15 to 5 on the offensive boards, a fact UC Riverside proved on Saturday. They strolled past the Gauchos with points to spare, taking the game 81-64. The win made it back-to-back wins for UC Riverside.

Meanwhile, after a string of three wins, Cal-Baker.'s good fortune finally ran out on Sunday. They lost to the Warriors on the road by a decisive 74-57 margin. Cal-Baker. has struggled against Hawaii recently, as their match on Sunday was their sixth consecutive lost matchup.

The Highlanders have been performing well recently as they've won seven of their last nine games, which provided a nice bump to their 15-17 record this season. As for the Roadrunners, their defeat dropped their record down to 13-18.

UC Riverside skirted past Cal-Baker. 65-63 in their previous matchup back in February. The rematch might be a little tougher for UC Riverside since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

UC Riverside is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Cal-Baker., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Highlanders as a 2-point favorite.

The over/under is 132 points.

Series History

UC Riverside has won 5 out of their last 9 games against Cal-Baker..