Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, UC Riverside looks much better today on their home court. They have jumped out to a quick 32-23 lead against Cal Poly.

UC Riverside has yet to find success away from home, so they have something to prove. Victory is within reach; will this be their lucky break?

Who's Playing

Cal Poly Mustangs @ UC Riverside Highlanders

Current Records: Cal Poly 4-12, UC Riverside 6-10

How To Watch

What to Know

UC Riverside is 9-1 against Cal Poly since January of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. Both teams will face off in a Big West battle at 10:00 p.m. ET at Student Recreation Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Last Saturday, the Highlanders couldn't handle the Beach and fell 83-75. UC Riverside has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Meanwhile, Cal Poly's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fourth straight loss. They took a 61-52 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Gauchos. Cal Poly has struggled against UCSB recently, as their contest on Saturday was their 11th consecutive lost matchup.

The Highlanders' defeat was their eighth straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 6-10. That rough patch could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 61.6 points per game. As for the Mustangs, they have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost eight of their last nine matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-12 record this season.

Thursday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy game: UC Riverside have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.9 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Cal Poly, though, as they've been averaging only 32 rebounds per game. Given UC Riverside's sizeable advantage in that area, Cal Poly will need to find a way to close that gap.

UC Riverside won a game that couldn't have been any closer in their previous matchup back in March of 2023, slipping by Cal Poly 73-72. Does UC Riverside have another victory up their sleeve, or will Cal Poly turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

UC Riverside is a big 10-point favorite against Cal Poly, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Highlanders, as the game opened with the Highlanders as a 8.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 134 points.

Series History

UC Riverside has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Cal Poly.