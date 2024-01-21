Halftime Report

Who's Playing

CSNorthridge Matadors @ UC Riverside Highlanders

Current Records: CSNorthridge 13-5, UC Riverside 7-12

How To Watch

What to Know

After two games on the road, UC Riverside is heading back home. The UC Riverside Highlanders and the CSNorthridge Matadors will face off in a Big West battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Student Recreation Center. Both of these teams will be coming in off a loss in a game they were expected to win.

It's hard to win when your shooting is a whole 23.4% worse than the opposition, a fact UC Riverside found out the hard way on Thursday. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 80-56 punch to the gut against the Roadrunners.

Meanwhile, there's no need to mince words: the Matadors lost to the Gauchos on Thursday, and the Matadors lost bad. The score wound up at 97-69. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points CSNorthridge has scored all season.

The Highlanders' loss was their tenth straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 7-12. That rough patch could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 60.5 points per game. As for the Matadors, their defeat ended a six-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 13-5.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: UC Riverside have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like CSNorthridge struggles in that department as they've been averaging 42 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Going forward, UC Riverside is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by three points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last four times they've played CSNorthridge.

Odds

UC Riverside is a 3-point favorite against CSNorthridge, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Highlanders as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 152 points.

Series History

UC Riverside has won 6 out of their last 10 games against CSNorthridge.