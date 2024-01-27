Who's Playing

LBSU Beach @ UC Riverside Highlanders

Current Records: LBSU 12-8, UC Riverside 8-13

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Student Recreation Center -- Riverside, California

Student Recreation Center -- Riverside, California Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The UC Riverside Highlanders and the LBSU Beach will face off in a Big West clash at 4:00 p.m. ET on January 27th at Student Recreation Center. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

On Thursday, the Highlanders were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 66-65 to the Tritons.

Meanwhile, the Beach couldn't handle the Anteaters on Thursday and fell 72-61.

The Highlanders' defeat was their 11th straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 8-13. That poor showing could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 60.9 points per game. As for the Beach, they have not been sharp recently, as they've lost three of their last four contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 12-8 record this season.

Saturday's matchup is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: UC Riverside have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like LBSU struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.8 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

UC Riverside came up short against LBSU in their previous matchup on January 6th, falling 83-75. Will UC Riverside have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

LBSU has won 7 out of their last 10 games against UC Riverside.