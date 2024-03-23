Who's Playing

Chicago State Cougars @ UC San Diego Tritons

Current Records: Chicago State 12-18, UC San Diego 21-11

How To Watch

When: Saturday, March 23, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 23, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Ocean Center -- Daytona Beach, Florida

Ocean Center -- Daytona Beach, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

UC San Diego has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Chicago State Cougars are set to clash at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Ocean Center in a Big West postseason contest. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, the two teams will really light up the scoreboard.

Last Saturday, the Tritons beat the Mustangs 92-87.

Meanwhile, Chicago State came into Monday's match having lost three straight, but that streak is now in the rearview. Everything went their way against the Red Hawks back in February as the Cougars made off with a 93-70 win. Chicago State was heavily favored coming into this matchup, and the results showcase why.

The Tritons are on a roll lately: they've won six of their last eight games, which provided a nice bump to their 21-11 record this season. As for the Cougars, they pushed their record up to 12-18 with that victory, which was their fifth straight at home.

UC San Diego is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest will be their ninth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 4-4 against the spread).

Odds

UC San Diego is a big 10-point favorite against Chicago State, according to the latest college basketball odds.



The over/under is 139 points.

