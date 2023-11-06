Who's Playing

Denver Pioneers @ UC San Diego Tritons

Current Records: Denver 0-0, UC San Diego 0-0

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 10:30 p.m. ET

LionTree Arena -- San Diego, California

LionTree Arena -- San Diego, California Online Streaming: Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $4.00

What to Know

The UC San Diego Tritons will host the Denver Pioneers to start their respective NCAA Basketball runs. tip off is scheduled at 10:30 p.m. ET on November 6th at LionTree Arena.

Looking back to last season, Denver finished on the wrong side of .500 (15-16), but they'll be hoping to turn things around this year. Similarly, UC San Diego finished with a dismal 10-20 record.

Denver will be fighting an uphill battle on Monday as the experts have pegged them as the 6.5-point underdog. They finished last season with a 14-15 record against the spread.

Denver beat UC San Diego 64-56 in their previous matchup back in December of 2021. The rematch might be a little tougher for Denver since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

UC San Diego is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Denver, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tritons as a 6-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 147 points.

Series History

Denver won the only game these two teams have played in the last 2 years.