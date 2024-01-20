Who's Playing

Hawaii Warriors @ UC San Diego Tritons

Current Records: Hawaii 10-8, UC San Diego 11-7

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: LionTree Arena -- San Diego, California

LionTree Arena -- San Diego, California Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Hawaii is 4-0 against UC San Diego since January of 2022, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Big West battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at LionTree Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

It's hard to win when your three-point shooting is a whole 43.4% worse than the opposition, a fact Hawaii found out the hard way on Thursday. They fell 79-71 to the Beach.

Meanwhile, after a string of five wins, UC San Diego's good fortune finally ran out on Thursday. They took a 76-65 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Anteaters.

The Warriors have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost six of their last eight games, which put a noticeable dent in their 10-8 record this season. As for the Tritons, their loss ended a three-game streak of away wins and brought them to 11-7.

Hawaii beat UC San Diego 69-62 in their previous meeting back in February of 2023. The rematch might be a little tougher for Hawaii since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Hawaii has won all of the games they've played against UC San Diego in the last 2 years.