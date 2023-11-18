Who's Playing

Navy Midshipmen @ UC San Diego Tritons

Current Records: Navy 0-2, UC San Diego 3-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: LionTree Arena -- San Diego, California

What to Know

The UC San Diego Tritons will stay at home for another game and welcome the Navy Midshipmen at 7:00 p.m. ET on November 18th at LionTree Arena. UC San Diego will be strutting in after a victory while Navy will be stumbling in from a loss.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 28.1% better than the opposition, a fact UC San Diego proved on Monday. They steamrolled past the Leopards 116-57 at home. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 59-30.

Meanwhile, the Midshipmen couldn't handle the Owls on Friday and fell 75-68. Navy has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Navy's defeat came about despite a quality game from Donovan Draper, who earned 9 points along with 12 rebounds and 4 steals.

The Tritons' victory was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 3-0. Despite that those good results, the team's offense hasn't been rolling: across that stretch, they only averaged 93.3 points per game. As for the Midshipmen, their loss dropped their record down to 0-2.

Saturday's game is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: UC San Diego have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Navy struggles in that department as they've been averaging 31 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

UC San Diego came up short against Navy when the teams last played back in November of 2022, falling 78-69. Will UC San Diego have more luck at home instead of on the road? Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Series History

Navy won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.