Who's Playing

Navy Midshipmen @ UC San Diego Tritons

Current Records: Navy 0-2, UC San Diego 3-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: LionTree Arena -- San Diego, California

LionTree Arena -- San Diego, California Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The UC San Diego Tritons will stay at home for another game and welcome the Navy Midshipmen at 7:00 p.m. ET on November 18th at LionTree Arena. UC San Diego will be strutting in after a victory while Navy will be stumbling in from a loss.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 28.1% better than the opposition, a fact UC San Diego proved on Monday. They steamrolled past the Leopards 116-57 at home. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 59-30.

Meanwhile, the Midshipmen couldn't handle the Owls last Friday and fell 75-68. Navy has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Navy's defeat came about despite a quality game from Donovan Draper, who scored 9 points along with 12 rebounds and 4 steals.

The Tritons' victory was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 3-0. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 93.3 points per game. As for the Midshipmen, their loss dropped their record down to 0-2.

Looking ahead to Saturday, UC San Diego is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by seven points. This contest will be their fourth straight at home (so far over this stretch they are 2-0 against the spread).

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: UC San Diego have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Navy struggles in that department as they've been averaging 31 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

UC San Diego is a solid 7-point favorite against Navy, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tritons as a 7.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 136.5 points.

Series History

Navy won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.