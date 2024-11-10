Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, UC San Diego looks much better today on their home court. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Pepperdine 47-32.

UC San Diego came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Pepperdine Waves @ UC San Diego Tritons

Current Records: Pepperdine 1-0, UC San Diego 0-1

How To Watch

What to Know

The Pepperdine Waves are taking a road trip to face off against the UC San Diego Tritons at 10:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at LionTree Arena. The Tritons took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on the Waves, who come in off a win.

Pepperdine is headed out to face UC San Diego after opening their season at home and giving their fans just what they were looking for. Pepperdine came out on top against Western Illinois by a score of 77-64 on Wednesday.

Pepperdine's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Stefan Todorovic led the charge by going 8 for 11 en route to 25 points plus five rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Moe Odum, who went 7 for 10 en route to 18 points plus eight assists.

Meanwhile, UC San Diego had to hit the road for their first game and unfortunately the road hit them back. They took a 63-58 hit to the loss column at the hands of San Diego State on Wednesday. The Tritons have struggled against the Aztecs recently, as the game was their fourth consecutive lost matchup.

Tyler McGhie put forth a good effort for the losing side as he went 8 for 15 en route to 21 points plus five rebounds. The dominant performance also gave him a new career-high in field goal percentage (53.3%).

Pepperdine beat UC San Diego 68-62 in their previous meeting back in December of 2023. The rematch might be a little tougher for Pepperdine since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Pepperdine is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with a 12-17 record against the spread.

Odds

UC San Diego is a big 9.5-point favorite against Pepperdine, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tritons as a 8.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 146.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Pepperdine won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.