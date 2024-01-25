Who's Playing

UC Riverside Highlanders @ UC San Diego Tritons

Current Records: UC Riverside 8-12, UC San Diego 12-7

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big West matchup on schedule as the UC Riverside Highlanders and the UC San Diego Tritons are set to tip at 10:00 p.m. ET on January 25th at LionTree Arena. UC Riverside is hoping to put an end to a ten-game streak of away losses.

UC Riverside's and CSNorthridge's matchup on Saturday was close at halftime, but UC Riverside turned on the heat in the second half with 51 points. Everything went the Highlanders' way against the Matadors as the Highlanders made off with a 82-63 victory. The oddsmakers were on UC Riverside's side, but they didn't give the squad enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.

Even though UC San Diego has not done well against Hawaii recently (they were 0-4 in their previous four matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Saturday. The Tritons walked away with a 67-61 victory over the Warriors.

The Highlanders' win bumped their record up to 8-12. As for the Tritons, they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won six of their last seven matches, which provided a massive bump to their 12-7 record this season.

Thursday's contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: UC Riverside haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 9.6 turnovers per game. However, it's not like UC San Diego struggles in that department as they've been averaging only 10.2 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

UC Riverside is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: UC Riverside is playing as the underdogs on the road, but their 3-6 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

Odds

UC San Diego is a big 8-point favorite against UC Riverside, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tritons as a 8.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 139.5 points.

Series History

UC Riverside has won 5 out of their last 7 games against UC San Diego.