Who's Playing

Cal State Bakersfield @ UC San Diego

Current Records: Cal State Bakersfield 7-15; UC San Diego 8-15

What to Know

The UC San Diego Tritons and the Cal State Bakersfield Roadrunners will face off in a Big West clash at 10 p.m. ET Feb. 4 at LionTree Arena. If the game is anything like their last meeting in January, where Cal State Bakersfield won 56-52, we could be in for a big score.

The contest between the Tritons and the UC Irvine Anteaters on Thursday was not a total blowout, but with UC San Diego falling 76-60 at home, it was darn close to turning into one.

Meanwhile, Cal State Bakersfield didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the California Riverside Highlanders on Thursday, but they still walked away with an 82-76 victory.

UC San Diego is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6-point margin of victory. At 2-6 against the spread at home, they are no cash cow. That said, Cal State Bakersfield isn't so hot on the road, where they are 1-7.

UC San Diego is now 8-15 while the Roadrunners sit at 7-15. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Tritons are 48th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 67 on average. Cal State Bakersfield has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the matchup with the 357th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 59.9 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10 p.m. ET Where: LionTree Arena -- San Diego, California

LionTree Arena -- San Diego, California Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Tritons are a solid 6-point favorite against the Roadrunners, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tritons as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Cal State Bakersfield have won three out of their last five games against UC San Diego.