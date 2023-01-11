Who's Playing
California Riverside @ UC San Diego
Current Records: California Riverside 10-6; UC San Diego 6-9
What to Know
The California Riverside Highlanders have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Highlanders and the UC San Diego Tritons will face off in a Big West battle at 10 p.m. ET Wednesday at LionTree Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with California Riverside winning the first 59-51 at home and UC San Diego taking the second 85-62.
California Riverside took their game against the Northridge Matadors this past Saturday by a conclusive 68-45 score.
Meanwhile, UC San Diego ended up a good deal behind the Hawaii Warriors when they played last Thursday, losing 62-49.
California Riverside's win lifted them to 10-6 while UC San Diego's loss dropped them down to 6-9. We'll see if California Riverside can repeat their recent success or if the Tritons bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: LionTree Arena -- San Diego, California
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Highlanders are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Tritons, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Highlanders as a 3.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
California Riverside have won three out of their last five games against UC San Diego.
- Feb 12, 2022 - UC San Diego 85 vs. California Riverside 62
- Jan 06, 2022 - California Riverside 59 vs. UC San Diego 51
- Feb 20, 2021 - UC San Diego 83 vs. California Riverside 82
- Feb 19, 2021 - California Riverside 81 vs. UC San Diego 75
- Jan 31, 2021 - California Riverside 71 vs. UC San Diego 59