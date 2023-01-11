Who's Playing

California Riverside @ UC San Diego

Current Records: California Riverside 10-6; UC San Diego 6-9

What to Know

The California Riverside Highlanders have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Highlanders and the UC San Diego Tritons will face off in a Big West battle at 10 p.m. ET Wednesday at LionTree Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with California Riverside winning the first 59-51 at home and UC San Diego taking the second 85-62.

California Riverside took their game against the Northridge Matadors this past Saturday by a conclusive 68-45 score.

Meanwhile, UC San Diego ended up a good deal behind the Hawaii Warriors when they played last Thursday, losing 62-49.

California Riverside's win lifted them to 10-6 while UC San Diego's loss dropped them down to 6-9. We'll see if California Riverside can repeat their recent success or if the Tritons bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: LionTree Arena -- San Diego, California

LionTree Arena -- San Diego, California Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Highlanders are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Tritons, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Highlanders as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

California Riverside have won three out of their last five games against UC San Diego.