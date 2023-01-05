Who's Playing

Hawaii @ UC San Diego

Current Records: Hawaii 11-3; UC San Diego 6-8

What to Know

The Hawaii Warriors have enjoyed the comforts of home their last six games, but now they must head out on the road. Hawaii and the UC San Diego Tritons will face off in a Big West battle at 10 p.m. ET Thursday at LionTree Arena. The Warriors won both of their matches against UC San Diego last season (79-56 and 65-53) and are aiming for the same result this time around.

The Cal Poly Mustangs typically have all the answers at home, but on Saturday Hawaii proved too difficult a challenge. Hawaii was able to grind out a solid win over Cal Poly, winning 57-48.

Meanwhile, the Tritons were expected to have a tough go of it on Saturday, and, well, they did. Their painful 82-61 defeat to the Santa Barbara Gauchos might stick with them for a while.

The Warriors are the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. Those burned by picking them against the spread on Saturday might want to keep in mind that the team has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

Hawaii is now 11-3 while UC San Diego sits at 6-8. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Hawaii comes into the matchup boasting the 15th fewest points allowed per game in college basketball at 59.7. Less enviably, UC San Diego is 38th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 66.6 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against the Tritons.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET

Thursday at 10 p.m. ET Where: LionTree Arena -- San Diego, California

LionTree Arena -- San Diego, California Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Warriors are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Tritons, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Warriors as a 5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Hawaii have won both of the games they've played against UC San Diego in the last four years.