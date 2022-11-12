Who's Playing

Sacramento State @ UC San Diego

Current Records: Sacramento State 0-1; UC San Diego 0-1

What to Know

The UC San Diego Tritons have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Sacramento State Hornets at 10 p.m. ET Nov. 12 at LionTree Arena. UC San Diego is the slight favorite, but fans of both teams should be in for an exciting matchup likely to go down to the wire.

The Tritons received a tough blow on Monday as they fell 85-71 to the Seattle Redhawks.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough contest for Sacramento State on Monday, and boy were they were right. They have to be aching after a bruising 76-50 loss to the UCLA Bruins. Cameron Wilbon had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with ten points on 5-for-13 shooting in his 29 minutes on the court.

The losses bumped both teams down to an identical 0-1. Two last-season numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: UC San Diego is 358th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 12.1 on average. But Sacramento State is stumbling into the game with the second most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 11.1 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10 p.m. ET Where: LionTree Arena -- San Diego, California

LionTree Arena -- San Diego, California TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Tritons are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

UC San Diego won the only game these two teams have played in the last three years.