Who's Playing

UC Davis @ UC San Diego

Current Records: UC Davis 10-7; UC San Diego 6-11

What to Know

Get ready for a Big West battle as the UC San Diego Tritons and the UC Davis Aggies will face off at 6 p.m. ET on Monday at LionTree Arena. UC Davis will be strutting in after a victory while UC San Diego will be stumbling in from a defeat.

It was close but no cigar for the Tritons as they fell 56-52 to the Cal State Bakersfield Roadrunners this past Saturday. The contest was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but UC San Diego had been the slight favorite coming in.

Speaking of close games: the Cal State Fullerton Titans typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday UC Davis proved too difficult a challenge. UC Davis skirted past the Titans 83-79.

UC San Diego is now 6-11 while the Aggies sit at 10-7. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: The Tritons are 42nd worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 11.5 on average. UC Davis has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the matchup with the most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 15.9 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 6 p.m. ET

Monday at 6 p.m. ET Where: LionTree Arena -- San Diego, California

LionTree Arena -- San Diego, California Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

UC Davis have won two out of their last three games against UC San Diego.