Who's Playing

UC Davis @ UC San Diego

Current Records: UC Davis 10-7; UC San Diego 6-11

What to Know

The UC San Diego Tritons and the UC Davis Aggies are set to square off in a Big West matchup at 6 p.m. ET Jan. 16 at LionTree Arena. UC Davis will be strutting in after a win while the Tritons will be stumbling in from a loss.

It was close but no cigar for UC San Diego as they fell 56-52 to the Cal State Bakersfield Roadrunners this past Saturday.

Speaking of close games: the Cal State Fullerton Titans typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday the Aggies proved too difficult a challenge. UC Davis skirted past Cal State Fullerton 83-79.

UC San Diego is expected to lose this next one by 3.5. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the squad has let down bettors in their past four games.

The Tritons are now 6-11 while UC Davis sits at 10-7. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: UC San Diego is stumbling into the contest with the 44th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11.5 on average. UC Davis has experienced some struggles of their own as they are worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 15.9 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 6 p.m. ET

Monday at 6 p.m. ET Where: LionTree Arena -- San Diego, California

LionTree Arena -- San Diego, California Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Aggies are a 3.5-point favorite against the Tritons, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

UC Davis have won two out of their last three games against UC San Diego.