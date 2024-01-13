Who's Playing

BYU Cougars @ UCF Knights

Current Records: BYU 12-3, UCF 10-4

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big 12 matchup on schedule as the BYU Cougars and the UCF Knights are set to tip at 4:00 p.m. ET on January 13th at Addition Financial Arena. BYU is hoping to put an end to a seven-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

Last Tuesday, the Cougars couldn't handle the Bears and fell 81-72.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Trevin Knell, who scored 15 points.

Meanwhile, the Knights beat the Jayhawks 65-60 on Wednesday. The victory was just what UCF needed coming off of a 77-52 loss in their prior match.

UCF got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Ibrahima Diallo out in front who scored 13 points along with five rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Diallo has scored all season. Jaylin Sellers was another key contributor, scoring 18 points.

The Cougars' loss dropped their record down to 12-3. As for the Knights, they are on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 10-4 record this season.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Saturday as the pair are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. BYU hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 87.1 points per game. However, it's not like UCF struggles in that department as they've been averaging 75.7 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Going forward, BYU is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by five points. For those looking to play the spread, keep BYU in mind: they have a solid 11-4 record against the spread this season.

Odds

BYU is a 5-point favorite against UCF, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cougars as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 143.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.