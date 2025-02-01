Who's Playing

BYU Cougars @ UCF Knights

Current Records: BYU 14-6, UCF 13-7

How To Watch

What to Know

UCF hasn't had much luck against BYU recently, but that could start to change on Saturday. The two teams will face off in a Big 12 battle at 4:00 p.m. ET at Addition Financial Arena. The Knights have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

UCF's offense and defense might be a bit winded after their high-scoring matchup with Kansas on Tuesday. UCF took a 91-87 hit to the loss column at the hands of Kansas. Despite running the score up even higher than they did in their prior game on Saturday (85), the Knights still had to take the loss.

Keyshawn Hall put forth a good effort for the losing side as he posted 34 points in addition to seven rebounds. The dominant performance also gave him a new career-high in threes (five). Another player making a difference was Darius Johnson, who earned 19 points plus five assists and four steals.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but BYU ultimately got the result they hoped for on Tuesday. They snuck past Baylor with a 93-89 win. Winning may never get old, but the Cougars sure are getting used to it with their third in a row.

Among those leading the charge was Kanon Catchings, who made all 8 shots he took racking up 23 points. He is trending in the right direction considering he's improved his point production for four straight games. The team also got some help courtesy of Richie Saunders, who posted 17 points plus six rebounds and two steals.

UCF's defeat dropped their record down to 13-7. As for BYU, they pushed their record up to 14-6 with the victory, which was their third straight at home.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's contest: UCF has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 9.1 threes per game. However, it's not like BYU struggles in that department as they've been averaging 10.5. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

While only BYU took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Looking ahead, UCF is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. BYU might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last three times they've played.

Odds

UCF is a slight 2.5-point favorite against BYU, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Cougars as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 156.5 points.

Series History

BYU has won all of the games they've played against UCF in the last year.