Who's Playing

BYU Cougars @ UCF Knights

Current Records: BYU 12-3, UCF 10-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Addition Financial Arena -- Orlando, Florida

Addition Financial Arena -- Orlando, Florida TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big 12 matchup on schedule as the UCF Knights and the BYU Cougars are set to tip at 4:00 p.m. ET on January 13th at Addition Financial Arena. The timing is sure in UCF's favor as the team sits on four straight wins at home while BYU has not had much luck on the away from home, with seven straight road losses dating back to last season.

On Wednesday, the Knights beat the Jayhawks 65-60. The victory was just what UCF needed coming off of a 77-52 loss in their prior match.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead UCF to victory, but perhaps none more so than Ibrahima Diallo, who scored 13 points along with five rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Diallo has scored all season. Another player making a difference was Jaylin Sellers, who scored 18 points.

Meanwhile, the Cougars couldn't handle the Bears on Tuesday and fell 81-72.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Trevin Knell, who scored 15 points.

The Knights are on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 10-4 record this season. As for the Cougars, their defeat dropped their record down to 12-3.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Saturday as the two teams are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. UCF hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.7 points per game. However, it's not like BYU struggles in that department as they've been averaging 87.1 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.