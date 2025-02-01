Who's Playing

BYU Cougars @ UCF Knights

Current Records: BYU 14-6, UCF 13-7

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Addition Financial Arena -- Orlando, Florida

Addition Financial Arena -- Orlando, Florida TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

UCF is 0-3 against BYU since January of 2024 but things could change on Saturday. Both will face off in a Big 12 battle at 4:00 p.m. ET at Addition Financial Arena. The Knights have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

UCF's offense and defense might be a bit winded after their high-scoring matchup with Kansas on Tuesday. UCF took a 91-87 hit to the loss column at the hands of Kansas. Despite running the score up even higher than they did in their prior game on Saturday (85), the Knights still had to take the loss.

The losing side was boosted by Keyshawn Hall, who had 34 points along with seven rebounds. The dominant performance also gave him a new career-high in threes (five). Another player making a difference was Darius Johnson, who posted 19 points along with five assists and four steals.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but BYU ultimately got the result they hoped for on Tuesday. They managed a 93-89 victory over Baylor. The win was familiar territory for the Cougars who have now won three matches in a row.

Among those leading the charge was Kanon Catchings, who made all 8 shots he took racking up 23 points. He is trending in the right direction considering he's improved his point production for four straight games. The team also got some help courtesy of Richie Saunders, who had 17 points plus six rebounds and two steals.

UCF's loss dropped their record down to 13-7. As for BYU, they pushed their record up to 14-6 with the victory, which was their third straight at home.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's game: UCF has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 9.1 threes per game. However, it's not like BYU struggles in that department as they've been averaging 10.5. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

UCF came up short against BYU in their previous meeting back in March of 2024, falling 87-73. Will UCF have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

BYU has won all of the games they've played against UCF in the last year.