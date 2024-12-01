Who's Playing

Cal Baptist Lancers @ UCF Knights

Current Records: Cal Baptist 5-3, UCF 5-2

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 1, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 1, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Addition Financial Arena -- Orlando, Florida

Addition Financial Arena -- Orlando, Florida TV: ESPN Plus

CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Cal Baptist Lancers' road trip will continue as they head out to face the UCF Knights at 4:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Addition Financial Arena. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

On Thursday, Cal Baptist needed a bit of extra time to put away Fresno State. They walked away with an 86-81 win over the Bulldogs.

Meanwhile, UCF earned an 84-76 victory over Milwaukee on Wednesday.

Darius Johnson was the offensive standout of the game as he went 8 for 10 from beyond the arc en route to 28 points plus two steals. Those eight threes gave him a new career-high. Another player making a difference was Jordan Ivy-Curry, who went 5 for 9 en route to 14 points plus five rebounds.

Cal Baptist's win bumped their record up to 5-3. As for UCF, they pushed their record up to 5-2 with the victory, which was their fifth straight at home.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Cal Baptist hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 80 points per game. However, it's not like UCF struggles in that department as they've been averaging 82.1. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.