Where: Addition Financial Arena -- Orlando, Florida

What to Know

After two games on the road, UCF is heading back home. They and the Cincinnati Bearcats will face off in a Big 12 battle at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Addition Financial Arena. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

The matchup between UCF and the Cougars on Tuesday hardly resembled the 63-58 effort from their previous meeting. The Knights fell just short of the Cougars by a score of 90-88. The close game was extra heartbreaking for UCF, who almost overcame a 19 point deficit.

UCF's loss came about despite a quality game from Darius Johnson, who scored 20 points along with three steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Nils Machowski, who scored 11 points along with two steals.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Cincinnati on Tuesday, but the final result did not. They took a 68-59 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Cyclones. Cincinnati has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Cincinnati's defeat came about despite a quality game from Dan Skillings Jr., who dropped a double-double on 13 points and 11 rebounds. Jizzle James was another key contributor, scoring 16 points along with five rebounds.

The Knights' loss was their fourth straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 13-10. Those losses could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 61.5 points per game. As for the Bearcats, they have been struggling recently as they've lost three of their last four games, which put a noticeable dent in their 15-9 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: UCF have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Cincinnati struggles in that department as they've been averaging 40.9 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

UCF came up short against the Bearcats in their previous meeting back in January, falling 68-57. Will UCF have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Cincinnati has won 6 out of their last 10 games against UCF.