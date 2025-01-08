Who's Playing

Colorado Buffaloes @ UCF Knights

Current Records: Colorado 9-4, UCF 10-3

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 8, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 8, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Addition Financial Arena -- Orlando, Florida

Addition Financial Arena -- Orlando, Florida TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big 12 matchup on schedule as the Colorado Buffaloes and the UCF Knights are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Addition Financial Arena. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.

Colorado is headed into Wednesday's matchup hungry for a win as their strong season has now been derailed by two straight losses. Their painful 81-61 defeat to Arizona State on Saturday might stick with them for a while. The over/under was set at 142.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Colorado's loss came about despite a quality game from Trevor Baskin, who dropped a double-double on 23 points and ten rebounds.

Even though they lost, Colorado smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in four consecutive matches.

Meanwhile, after a string of six wins, UCF's good fortune finally ran out on Sunday. It's going to take some time for them to recover from the 99-48 bruising that Kansas dished out on Sunday. The Knights were red-hot offensively headed into the contest (they scored no less than 82 points in the three games prior) but the Jayhawks' defense proved too tough.

Colorado's defeat ended a three-game streak of away wins dating back to last season and brought them to 9-4. As for UCF, their loss ended an eight-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 10-3.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Colorado has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like UCF struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.8. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Colorado came up short against UCF when the teams last played back in March of 2017, falling 79-74. Can Colorado avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

UCF won the only game these two teams have played in the last 8 years.