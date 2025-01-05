Who's Playing

Kansas Jayhawks @ UCF Knights

Current Records: Kansas 9-3, UCF 10-2

How To Watch

What to Know

Kansas has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the UCF Knights will face off in a Big 12 battle at 4:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Addition Financial Arena. The Jayhawks are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 77.7 points per game this season.

Kansas will head out to face UCF after giving up their first home loss of the season on Tuesday. Kansas lost 62-61 to West Virginia on a last-minute free throw From Javon Small. The contest marked the Jayhawks' lowest-scoring match so far this season.

The losing side was boosted by Zeke Mayo, who posted 27 points. His afternoon made it three games in a row in which he has scored at least 22.4 points.

Meanwhile, UCF waltzed into their matchup on Tuesday with five straight wins... but they left with six. They managed an 87-83 victory over the Red Raiders. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.

UCF relied on the efforts of Darius Johnson, who went 7 for 10 en route to 24 points, and Keyshawn Hall, who went 9 for 13 en route to 22 points plus eight rebounds. What's more, Johnson also posted a 70% field goal percentage, which is the highest he's posted since back in January of 2024.

Kansas' defeat ended an eight-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 9-3. As for UCF, their win bumped their record up to 10-2.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Kansas hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 77.7 points per game. However, it's not like UCF struggles in that department as they've been averaging 81.3. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Looking ahead, Kansas is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 5.5 points. This contest will be their seventh straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 3-3 against the spread).

Odds

Kansas is a solid 5.5-point favorite against UCF, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 148.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

UCF won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.