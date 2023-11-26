Who's Playing

Stetson Hatters @ UCF Knights

Current Records: Stetson 3-2, UCF 4-1

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET

Where: Addition Financial Arena -- Orlando, Florida

Addition Financial Arena -- Orlando, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

UCF is 5-0 against Stetson since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. The UCF Knights will be playing at home against the Stetson Hatters at 4:00 p.m. ET at Addition Financial Arena. Both teams worked hard to overcome the odds in their previous battles and are surely both feeling confident heading into this clash.

UCF waltzed into Monday's game with two straight wins but they left with three. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 74-71 win over the 49ers. That's two games straight that UCF has won by exactly three points.

UCF's win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Ibrahima Diallo, who dropped a double-double on 10 points and 14 rebounds. Diallo has been hot recently, having posted two or more blocks the last three times he's played. Another player making a difference was Darius Johnson, who scored 25 points along with 6 rebounds and 3 steals.

Meanwhile, the Hatters were able to grind out a solid win over the Chippewas on Tuesday, taking the game 71-61. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Stetson.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 4-1.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: UCF have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Stetson struggles in that department as they've been even better at 41 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

UCF strolled past Stetson in their previous matchup back in December of 2022 by a score of 73-58. Will UCF repeat their success, or does Stetson have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

UCF has won all of the games they've played against Stetson in the last 8 years.