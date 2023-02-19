Who's Playing

Cincinnati @ UCF

Current Records: Cincinnati 17-10; UCF 15-10

What to Know

The Cincinnati Bearcats and the UCF Knights are set to square off in an American Athletic matchup at noon ET Feb. 19 at Addition Financial Arena. These two teams are looking to take out their frustrations on one another after having lost close ones recently.

It was close but no cigar for the Bearcats as they fell 75-71 to the East Carolina Pirates this past Wednesday. Guard Jeremiah Davenport put forth a good effort for the losing side as he shot 5-for-8 from downtown and finished with 19 points and eight boards.

Speaking of close games: UCF was just a bucket short of a victory this past Thursday and fell 64-63 to the Memphis Tigers. One thing holding UCF back was the mediocre play of guard Ithiel Horton, who did not have his best game: he finished with only six points on 2-for-13 shooting in his 32 minutes on the court.

Cincinnati is expected to lose this next one by 3.5. Those burned by picking them against the spread this past Wednesday might want to keep in mind that the team has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a win. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 12 p.m. ET

Sunday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Addition Financial Arena -- Orlando, Florida

Addition Financial Arena -- Orlando, Florida TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $3.00

Odds

The Knights are a 3.5-point favorite against the Bearcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Cincinnati have won eight out of their last 13 games against UCF.