UCF vs. Cincinnati: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Cincinnati @ UCF

Current Records: Cincinnati 9-6; UCF 9-6

What to Know

After two games on the road, the UCF Knights are heading back home. They will take on the Cincinnati Bearcats at noon ET on Saturday at CFE Federal Credit Union Arena. The Knights have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

UCF came up short against the SMU Mustangs on Wednesday, falling 81-74. The top scorers for the Knights were F Collin Smith (19 points), G Matt Milon (19 points), and G Ceasar DeJesus (19 points). Milon's performance made up for a slower contest against the Houston Cougars last week. Milon's points were the most he has had all year.

Meanwhile, everything came up roses for Cincinnati against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane on Wednesday as the team secured a 75-44 win. Cincinnati's G Jarron Cumberland was one of the most active players for the squad as he had 22 points and eight assists along with seven rebounds.

Cincinnati's victory lifted them to 9-6 while UCF's loss dropped them down to 9-6. We'll see if Cincinnati can repeat their recent success or if the Knights bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: CFE Federal Credit Union Arena -- Orlando, Florida

CFE Federal Credit Union Arena -- Orlando, Florida TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Cincinnati have won five out of their last seven games against UCF.