UCF vs. Cincinnati: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

How to watch UCF vs. Cincinnati basketball game
Who's Playing
Cincinnati @ UCF
Current Records: Cincinnati 9-6; UCF 9-6
What to Know
After two games on the road, the UCF Knights are heading back home. They will take on the Cincinnati Bearcats at noon ET on Saturday at CFE Federal Credit Union Arena. The Knights have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.
UCF came up short against the SMU Mustangs on Wednesday, falling 81-74. The top scorers for the Knights were F Collin Smith (19 points), G Matt Milon (19 points), and G Ceasar DeJesus (19 points). Milon's performance made up for a slower contest against the Houston Cougars last week. Milon's points were the most he has had all year.
Meanwhile, everything came up roses for Cincinnati against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane on Wednesday as the team secured a 75-44 win. Cincinnati's G Jarron Cumberland was one of the most active players for the squad as he had 22 points and eight assists along with seven rebounds.
Cincinnati's victory lifted them to 9-6 while UCF's loss dropped them down to 9-6. We'll see if Cincinnati can repeat their recent success or if the Knights bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: CFE Federal Credit Union Arena -- Orlando, Florida
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Cincinnati have won five out of their last seven games against UCF.
- Mar 07, 2019 - UCF 58 vs. Cincinnati 55
- Feb 21, 2019 - Cincinnati 60 vs. UCF 55
- Feb 06, 2018 - Cincinnati 77 vs. UCF 40
- Jan 16, 2018 - Cincinnati 49 vs. UCF 38
- Feb 26, 2017 - UCF 53 vs. Cincinnati 49
- Feb 08, 2017 - Cincinnati 60 vs. UCF 50
- Feb 09, 2016 - Cincinnati 69 vs. UCF 51
