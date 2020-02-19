UCF vs. Cincinnati odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 19 predictions from proven computer model

The UCF Knights and the Cincinnati Bearcats are set to square off in an American Athletic matchup at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Fifth Third Arena. Cincinnati is 17-8 overall and 11-1 at home, while the Knights are 13-11 overall and 3-5 on the road. Cincinnati has won seven of its past eight games. UCF, meanwhile, has lost four of its past six. The Bearcats are favored by 11-points in the latest Cincinnati vs. UCF odds, while the over-under is set at 136. Before entering any UCF vs. Cincinnati picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Cincinnati vs. UCF spread: Cincinnati -11

Cincinnati vs. UCF over-under: 136 points

Cincinnati vs. UCF money line: Cincinnati -664, UCF 470

What you need to know about Cincinnati

Cincinnati took down the East Carolina Pirates 70-67 on Sunday in overtime. Five players on Cincinnati scored in double figures: Keith Williams (17), Tre Scott (14), Jarron Cumberland (13), Chris Vogt (13), and Mika Adams-Woods (10). It was the third consecutive overtime game for the Bearcats.

The Bearcats have also had tremendous success against UCF recently. In fact, Cincinnati is 11-2 in its last 13 meetings against UCF, which includes a 68-54 victory on Jan. 11.

What you need to know about UCF

UCF lost to the Wichita State Shockers at home by a decisive 75-58 margin in its last outing. The top scorers for UCF were Matt Milon (13 points), Darin Green Jr. (13 points), and Collin Smith (12 points). The Knights scored 20 points in the first half, a season low.

Despite their most recent setback, the Knights have fared well against the spread on the road. In fact, UCF is 4-1 against the spread in its last five road games. In addition, UCF is 8-2 against the spread in its last 10 games in February.

