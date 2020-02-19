UCF vs. Cincinnati odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 19 predictions from proven computer model
The SportsLine projection model has a pick for the clash between UCF and Cincinnati.
The UCF Knights and the Cincinnati Bearcats are set to square off in an American Athletic matchup at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Fifth Third Arena. Cincinnati is 17-8 overall and 11-1 at home, while the Knights are 13-11 overall and 3-5 on the road. Cincinnati has won seven of its past eight games. UCF, meanwhile, has lost four of its past six. The Bearcats are favored by 11-points in the latest Cincinnati vs. UCF odds, while the over-under is set at 136. Before entering any UCF vs. Cincinnati picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.
This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. It also entered Week 16 of the 2019-20 season on a 54-30 run on all top-rated college basketball picks. Anybody who followed it has seen huge returns.
Now, the model has set its sights on Cincinnati vs. UCF. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Cincinnati vs. UCF:
- Cincinnati vs. UCF spread: Cincinnati -11
- Cincinnati vs. UCF over-under: 136 points
- Cincinnati vs. UCF money line: Cincinnati -664, UCF 470
What you need to know about Cincinnati
Cincinnati took down the East Carolina Pirates 70-67 on Sunday in overtime. Five players on Cincinnati scored in double figures: Keith Williams (17), Tre Scott (14), Jarron Cumberland (13), Chris Vogt (13), and Mika Adams-Woods (10). It was the third consecutive overtime game for the Bearcats.
The Bearcats have also had tremendous success against UCF recently. In fact, Cincinnati is 11-2 in its last 13 meetings against UCF, which includes a 68-54 victory on Jan. 11.
What you need to know about UCF
UCF lost to the Wichita State Shockers at home by a decisive 75-58 margin in its last outing. The top scorers for UCF were Matt Milon (13 points), Darin Green Jr. (13 points), and Collin Smith (12 points). The Knights scored 20 points in the first half, a season low.
Despite their most recent setback, the Knights have fared well against the spread on the road. In fact, UCF is 4-1 against the spread in its last five road games. In addition, UCF is 8-2 against the spread in its last 10 games in February.
How to make UCF vs. Cincinnati picks
The model has simulated Cincinnati vs. UCF 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.
So who wins UCF vs. Cincinnati? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the UCF vs. Cincinnati spread you need to jump on Wednesday, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top Picks: Underdogs rule the day
Also, watch SportsLine on CBS Sports HQ live at 6 p.m. ET for all today's best bets
-
Court report: Nnaji is Zona's music man
Matt Norlander's weekly insider look at college hoops also shines a light on the SoCon's plight...
-
Top 25 And 1: Baylors maintains spot
Next up for Scott Drew's Bears is Saturday's showdown with Kansas
-
Duke vs. NC State odds, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Wednesday's Duke vs. North Carolina State matchup...
-
Syracuse vs Louisville odds, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Wednesday's Syracuse vs. Louisville matchup...
-
Butler vs. Seton Hall odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Wednesday's Butler vs. Seton Hall matchup 10,000...
-
Duke stuns UNC in overtime
No. 7 Duke overcame a double-digit deficit to beat rival North Carolina with a fantastic finish
-
Louisville gets upset win at Duke
No. 11 Louisville picks up a big win over No. 3 Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium