Who's Playing

East Carolina @ UCF

Current Records: East Carolina 15-15; UCF 16-13

What to Know

The UCF Knights are 15-0 against the East Carolina Pirates since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. UCF and East Carolina will face off in an American Athletic battle at 2 p.m. ET at Addition Financial Arena. Both teams are out to turn their luck around after having lost tight contests in their previous games.

It was close but no cigar for the Knights as they fell 57-55 to the Temple Owls on Thursday. UCF's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of forward Taylor Hendricks, who had 16 points in addition to seven boards, and guard C.J. Kelly, who had 19 points.

Speaking of close games: East Carolina was close but no cigar on Friday as they fell 81-78 to the Tulane Green Wave. East Carolina got double-digit scores from four players: guard RJ Felton (23), forward Ezra Ausar (22), forward Brandon Johnson (11), and guard Quentin Diboundje (10). Ausar hadn't helped his team much against Tulane this past Wednesday, so this was a nice turnaround for him. Ezra Ausar's points were the most he has had all year.

These two teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses this week. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Addition Financial Arena -- Orlando, Florida

Addition Financial Arena -- Orlando, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

UCF have won all of the games they've played against East Carolina in the last nine years.