Who's Playing

Evansville @ UCF

Current Records: Evansville 1-3; UCF 4-1

What to Know

The Evansville Aces will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to Addition Financial Arena at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Neither they nor the UCF Knights could muster much offensive firepower in their last games, so look to the defense to decide this one.

The Aces came up short against the SMU Mustangs this past Saturday, falling 55-47. Guard Kenny Strawbridge Jr. wasn't much of a difference maker for Evansville; Strawbridge Jr. played for 26 minutes but put up just eight points on 3-for-13 shooting.

Meanwhile, UCF bagged a 57-50 win over the Santa Clara Broncos on Sunday. Forward Taylor Hendricks (19 points) was the top scorer for the Knights.

Evansville is now 1-3 while UCF sits at 4-1. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Evansville has only been able to knock down 35% percent of their shots, which is the 360th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. UCF's defense has more to brag about, as they they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 36.20%, which places them 33rd in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Addition Financial Arena -- Orlando, Florida

Addition Financial Arena -- Orlando, Florida TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

UCF won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.